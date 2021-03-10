• Rylan Paul Gardner, 2000 block of Sidney Baker, Kerrville – Resisting arrest. $0 fine, 60 days in jail and court costs of $300.
• Reynaldo Mejia Jr., 2400 block of S Calaveras, San Antonio – Criminal mischief between $100-$750. $500 fine, 93 days in jail and court costs of $300.
• Jessica Sue Tankersley, 300 block of Scenic Valley Rd., Kerrville – Possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $310.
• Christopher John Tijerina, 100 block of Whisper Valley Ln., Kerrville – Possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance. $500 fine, deferred 12 months and court costs of $620 were added.
