Members of the 198th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Arian Yousef Amini, 3100 Sage Hill St., San Antonio – Four counts of felony bail jumping and failure to appear.
• Eric Daniel Auld, 4300 Hwy 39, Hunt – Tampering with physical evidence.
• Shadie Leland Baker, 100 block of Candlelite, Ingram – Manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Candace Renee Carrington, 100 block of Michon Dr., Kerrville – Manufacture or delivery of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, and manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Danshell Emanuel Cooper, 1100 block of E Main St., Kerrville – Assault on a family member causing bodily injury with previous convictions.
• Jeffrey Edward Fillhart, 300 block of Riverhill Blvd., Kerrville – Possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of 200-400 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Cynthia Garcia, General Delivery, Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Danni Leann Isham, 100 block of Rowland Ln., Kerrville – Burglary of a habitation.
• Laura Lynn Lowrey, 500 block of Westway Dr., Kerrville – Credit card abuse.
• James Earl Melton, 200 block of Davis St., Kerrville - Felony bail jumping and failure to appear.
• Jaime Vicente Montes, 1500 block of Prescott St., Memphis, Texas – Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest with a vehicle, and two counts of smuggling persons.
• Frank Trevino Jr., 300 block of Hugo, Kerrville – Assault on a family member to impede breathing.
• Cody Ray Watson, 100 block of Palo Duro Circle, Kerrville – Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
