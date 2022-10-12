Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on Oct. 3.
• KPD is investigating burglary of a habitation in the 100 block of Plaza Dr. on Oct. 3.
• An arrest was made for minor in possession of alcohol in the 1100 block of Cardinal Dr. on Oct. 5.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1400 block of E Main St. on Oct. 5.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 3100 block of Loop 534 on Oct. 5.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with a child less than 15 years of age in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on Oct. 6.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1400 block of E Water St. on Oct. 6.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1100 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 7.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 8.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 9.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia, and a local warrant, in the 1900 block of Sidney Baker on Oct. 5.
• KPD is investigating possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1200 block of E Water St. on Oct. 5.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 1700 block of Hiawatha Dr. on Oct. 8.
Assaults
• KPD filed a case of assault on a family member causing bodily injury in the 2000 block of W Lane on Oct. 4.
• KPD is investigating aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 300 block of Main St. on Oct. 4.
• KPD is investigating aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 5.
• KPD is investigating assault of a family member causing bodily injury in the 1000 block of Elm Ridge Rd. on Oct. 8.
• KPD is investigating assault on a family member causing bodily injury at a disturbance call in the 2200 block of Zysco Ln. on Oct. 9.
• KPD is investigating aggravated assault on a family member to impede breathing, and public intoxication, at a disturbance call in the 1800 block of Lang Dr. on Oct. 9.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $750-$2,500 in the 2900 block of Riverside Dr. on Oct. 3.
• KPD is investigating theft of property by a telephone scam between $2,500-$30,000 in the 2000 block of Crown View Dr. on Oct. 6.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting between $100-$750, possession of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, two counts of possession of a dangerous drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 8.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $100-$750 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 9.
• An arrest was made for theft of less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 9.
Warrants
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 300 block of Main St. on Oct. 3.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 2400 block of Singing Wind Dr. on Oct. 4.
Accidents
• KPD responded to two minor accidents on Oct. 6.
• KPD responded to a major accident on Oct. 6.
• KPD responded to a minor accident in the 200 block of Sidney Baker S on Oct. 6.
• KPD is investigating an accident involving more than $200 to a motor vehicle in the 300 block of Main St. on Oct. 6.
• KPD responded to a minor accident in the 600 block of Jefferson St. on Oct. 6.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $750-$2,500 in the 300 block of E Davis St. on Oct. 3.
• KPD assisted another agency in the 1800 block of Medina Hwy. on Oct. 6.
• An arrest was made for criminal trespass on real property in the 300 block of Main St. on Oct. 8.
• KPD assisted another agency in the 600 block of Town Creek Rd. on Oct. 8.
• An arrest was made for driving without a license in the 900 block of Water St. E on Oct. 8.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 1500 block of Glen Rd. on Oct. 9.
