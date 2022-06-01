• Stuart N. Bessey, 200 block of Japonica Rd. SW, Hunt – Attempted possession of marijuana. $500 fine and court costs of $651.
• Jason Allen Bitterly, 100 block of Plaza Dr., Kerrville – Duty on striking a fixture greater than $200. $750 fine, 180 days in jail, 12 months of probation and court costs of $353.
• Candace Renee Carrington, 100 block of Michon Dr. S, Kerrville – Theft of property between $100-$750. $500 fine and court costs of $300.
• Patrick Taylor Chamberlain, 100 block of Cactus, Bandera – Driving while intoxicated, and attempted possession of marijuana. $2,000 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $644.
• Christian Dominic Chavez, 2200 block of Zysco Ln., Kerrville – Possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and failure to identify with fugitive intent. $500 fine, 48 days in jail and court costs of $672.
• Karen Ellen Clint, 1400 block of Cedar Dr., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 15 months of probation and court costs of $530.
• Brandin Wayne Davis, 100 block of Loyal Valley Dr., Kerrville – Resisting arrest. $500 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $310.
• David Joseph Galvan, 900 block of Ford St., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $508.
• Justin Ray Garza, 900 block of Paschal St., Kerrville – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. Court costs of $353.
• Claudia Gomez, 400 block of Caddo Ln., Kerrville – Furnishing alcohol to a minor. $500 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $360.
• Samuel Fidel Gomez Jr., 200 block of Rycade St., Boling, Texas – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $478.
• Jonathan Lee Gonzales, 13100 block of Stonefield Dr., Houston – Duty on striking an unattended vehicle, and driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $1,000 fine, 180 days in jail and court costs of $706.
• Jakob Nathaniel Hensley, 600 block of Leland St., Kerrville – Possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $1,750 fine, 3 days in jail and court costs of $426.
• Corey Michelle Hyde, 2200 block of FM 620 N, Austin – Criminal trespass. $500 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $310.
• James Tucker Johnson, 100 block of Kathy Dr., Kerrville – Resisting arrest. $1,000 fine, 180 days in jail, 12 months of probation and court costs of $310.
• Patrick Johnston, 100 block of N 16th St., Junction – Driving while intoxicated second offense. $2,000 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $458.
• Ezra Lee St Aubin McMahon, 500 block of Union St., Manchester, N.H. – Unlawfully carrying a weapon. $500 fine, 365 days in jail, 12 months of probation and court costs of $310.
• Rene Rios Jr., 300 block of La Casa Dr., Kerrville – Three counts of violation of probation. 90 days in jail and court costs of $197.
• Fallon Jean Rodriguez, 200 block of D St., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated, and possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $1,000 fine, 140 days in jail and court costs of $818.
• Amber Ann Salinas, 100 block of Pal Dr., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Teodoro Joseph Sandoval, 400 block of Fuller St., Kerrville – Two counts of theft of property between $100-$750. $1,000 fine, 110 days in jail and court costs of $660.
• Latoya Care Taylor, homeless, Kerrville – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine, 64 days in jail and court costs of $408.
• Cody Ray Watson, Burglary of motor vehicles, unlawful use of a criminal instrument, and two counts of evading arrest. $4,000 fine, 188 days in jail and court costs of $1,300.
