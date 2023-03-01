Members of the 216th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Kathalynn Marie Blevins, 2000 block of Brian Dr., Kerrville – Theft of less than $20,000 of material including aluminum/bronze/copper/ brass.
• Steven Daniel Holloway, 300 block of Beaver Rd., Ingram – Driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
• Rebecca Kelly Hutton, 100 block of Amelia Ct., Kerrville – Manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Bennie H. Lowderback, 12900 block of U.S. Hwy. 87 W, La Vernia, Texas – Soliciting a prostitute.
• Juan Manuel Mendez, 900 block of Junction Hwy., Kerrville – Obstruction or retaliation.
• Thoa Le Nguyen, 400 block of Clearwater Paseo, Kerrville – Fraudulent use or possession of more than 50 identifying items.
• Catherine Nicole Saurage, 300 block of Dipprey Ln., Georgetown, Texas – Burglary of a habitation.
