Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Douglas Kevin Koehler Jr., Harper, and Araceli Marie Morales, Kerrville, April 12.
• Robinson Daniel Sadankar, Junction, and Maria DeHoyos, San Antonio, April 26.
• Brandan Edward Clark, Frisco, Colo., and Elizabeth Barrow Puett, Denver, Colo., April 29.
• Stephen Aaron Meek, Kerrville, and Sara Beth Foster, Kerrville, April 29.
• Andy West Moore, Mountain Home, and Crystal Leann De La Cruz, Fredericksburg, April 29.
• Shaun Delbert Healy, Ingram, and Susan Lea Meyer, San Antonio, April 29.
• Billy Joe Stuart, Junction, and Aurora Reyna, Abilene, May 5.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Shanna Satterwhite Foster of Comfort and Dennis Stanley Foster of Kerrville, May 17.
• Justin Lee Steadham of Kerrville and Jennifer Kathryn Steadham of Gun Barrel City, Texas, May 17.
• Omar Agustin Diaz de Villegas of Comfort and Melissa Jean Diaz de Villegas of Boerne, May 19.
• Wanda Sue Pace of Kerrville and Ricky Allen Pace, May 19.
• Keann Marie Sanders of Junction and Tyler Garrett Wheeler Sr. of Kerrville, May 19.
