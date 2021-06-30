• Zachary Thomas Macleod, 900 block of Pascal Ave., Kerrville – Possession of drug paraphernalia. $1,000 fine and court costs of $87.
• Kari Raison McCauley, 800 block of Spicer Loop, Kerrville – Two counts of driving while intoxicated. $1,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $503.
• Marta Melendez, no known address – Failure to report change of address. $200 fine and court costs of $90.
• Richard Palacios, 6000 block of Townleaf, San Antonio – Possession of drug paraphernalia. $200 fine and court costs of $370.
