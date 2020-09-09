Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 800 block of Harper Rd. on Aug. 31.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 1000 block of Barbara Ann St. on Sept. 1.
• An arrest was made for consumption of alcohol by a minor, and possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in the 200 block of Clay St. on Sept. 2.
Drug Offenses
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 100 block of Jasper Ln. on Aug. 31.
• KPD filed a case of possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in mile 508 of IH-10. on Sept. 1.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 700 block of Olympic Dr. on Sept. 1.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 2 oz. of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo Path on Sept. 2.
• KPD is assisting another agency in the investigation of possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on Sept. 2.
Assaults
• An arrest was made for family violence assault causing bodily injury, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 900 block of Paschal Ave. on Sept. 2.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault causing bodily injury in the 1800 block of Foothills Dr. on Sept. 3.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $750-$2,500 in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 31.
• KPD is investigating credit card abuse, and forgery of a financial instrument between $750-$2,500 in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 31.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting between $100-$750 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 31.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 300 block of McFarland St. on Aug. 31.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 400 block of Holdsworth Dr. on Aug. 31.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 900 block of Paschal Ave. on Sept. 1.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 3500 block of Trail Head Dr. on Sept. 1.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 300 block of Sidney Baker on Sept. 1.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 1300 block of Sidney Baker on Sept. 2.
• A warrant arrest was made assisting another agency in the 300 block of W Barnett St. on Sept. 3.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident on Sept. 2.
• KPD responded to a major accident on Sept. 3.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating a missing person in the 500 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 31.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 300 block of N Lewis Ave. on Sept. 1.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 300 block of W Barnett St. on Sept. 3.
