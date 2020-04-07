Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on April 2.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 600 block of Sidney Baker on April 2.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1700 block of Junction Hwy. on April 2.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 100 block of Pearl St. on March 31.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 200 block of Thompson Dr. on April 1.
• KPD filed a case for possession of dangerous drugs in the 2300 block of Sidney Baker on March 30.
Assaults
• An arrest was made for family violence assault causing bodily injury, and an arrest warrant, in the 300 block of W Schreiner St. on April 1.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault by contact in the 600 block of Leland St. on April 5.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of a building, and burglary of a motor vehicle in the 2300 block of Junction Hwy. on April 1.
• KPD is investigating burglary of a habitation and criminal mischief between $750-$2,500 in the 500 block of W Water St. on April 3.
Thefts
• An arrest was made for theft of a firearm and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 500 block of Harper St. on April 1.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $100-$750 and criminal mischief between $750-$2,500 in the 1300 block of Sidney Baker on April 1.
• KPD is investigating fraudulent concealment of writing, and shoplifting less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on April 4.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 400 block of Sidney Baker S on March 30.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 100 block of Sunset Dr. on March 30.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 400 block of Fifer St. on April 1.
• A warrant arrest was made at Mile Marker 506 of IH-10 on April 4.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 1100 block of Sidney Baker on April 5.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $750-$2,500 in the 300 block of Main St. on March 31.
• KPD is investigating harassment in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on April 2.
