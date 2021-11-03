• Louie Inez Bazan, 200 block of Aqua Vista, Kerrville – Possession of drug paraphernalia. $200 fine and court costs of $116.
• Leeland Edward Brant, 200 block of Keith Blvd., Kerrville – Obstructing a highway passageway. $500 fine, deferred 6 months and court costs of $360.
• Miguel Angel Calderon II, 1000 block of Tesoro Hills, Del Rio, Texas – Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $200 fine, 90 days of probation and court costs of $316.
• Nehemiah Johnson Jr., 1600 block of Water St., Kerrville – Assault causing bodily injury. $100 fine, deferred 12 months and court costs of $1,085.
• Brian Alan Kaiser, 200 block of Loma Vista Dr., Kerrville – Resisting arrest. $2,000 fine, 341 days in jail and court costs of $335.
• Chaise Michael Smith, 200 block of Cub Ln., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15. $750 fine, deferred 12 months and court costs of $478.
• Shawn Michael Sullivan Jr., 100 block of Molina Rd., Kerrville - Obstructing a highway passageway. $1,000 fine, deferred 6 months, 24 hours of community service and court costs of $310.
• Hilario Angel Villa Jr., 5500 block of Hwy. 87, Fredericksburg – Three counts of burglary of motor vehicles. $500 fine, 122 days in jail and court costs of $1,155.
