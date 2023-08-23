Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 800 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 15.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 500 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 15.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and driving with an open container of alcohol, in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on Aug. 18.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, in the 1400 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 19.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15, possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of a dangerous drug, in the 700 block of Main St. on Aug. 19.
• KPD is investigating reckless driving, and a minor in possession of alcohol, in the 2600 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 19.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 200 block of Coronado Dr. on Aug. 20.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 900 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 20.
Drug Offenses
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana on a welfare check in the 800 block of Hays St. on Aug. 15.
• An arrest was made for possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, in the 700 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 16.
• An arrest was made for failure to identify with fugitive intent, possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and a misdemeanor warrant from another agency, in the 2600 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 18.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, and resisting arrest, in the 500 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 18.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. S on Aug. 18.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 20.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 15.
• KPD filed a case of family violence Class C misdemeanor assault in the 600 block of Bluebonnet Dr. on Aug. 16.
• An arrest was made for assault on a family member causing bodily injury in the 400 block of Meeker Rd. on Aug. 16.
• KPD is investigating stalking in the 300 block of Main St. on Aug. 16.
• KPD is investigating recklessly abandoning or endangering a child in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 16.
• KPD is investigating assault on a family member causing bodily injury in the 500 block of W Main St. on Aug. 17.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact in the 600 block of Guadalupe St. on Aug. 17.
• KPD is investigating assault causing bodily injury in the 300 block of Main St. on Aug. 18.
• KPD is investigating stalking in the 100 block of Meeker Rd. on Aug. 18.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact in the 800 block of Quinlan St. on Aug. 19.
• KPD is investigating assault by contact in the 2100 block of Memorial Blvd. on Aug. 20.
Robberies
• KPD is investigating aggravated robbery in the 200 block of W McFarland St. on Aug. 19.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating forgery of a financial instrument between $2,500-$30,000 reported at KPD on Aug. 15.
• KPD is investigating theft of a petroleum product less than $10,000 in the 500 block of Jefferson St. on Aug. 15.
• KPD is investigating Class C misdemeanor theft in the 700 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 16.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $2,500-$30,000 from a building reported at KPD on Aug. 16.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $100-$750 in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 18.
Warrants
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 600 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 18.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 800 block of Junction Hwy. on Aug. 20.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 300 block of Main St. on Aug. 17.
• KPD responded to a minor accident in the 1900 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 20.
Other Offenses
• An arrest was made for evading arrest with previous convictions in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on Aug. 14.
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 500 block of McFarland St. on Aug. 15.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $2,500-$30,000 in the 1100 block of Wood Edge Ln. on Aug. 15.
• KPD assisted another agency in the 700 block of Thompson Dr. on Aug. 16.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief less than $100 in the 2100 block of Singing Wind on Aug. 16.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 600 block of Main St. on Aug. 17.
• An arrest was made for criminal trespass on real property in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on Aug. 18.
• KPD is investigating illegal dumping between 5-500 lbs. in the 300 block of La Casa Dr. on Aug. 18.
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 3300 block of Legion Dr. on Aug. 18.
• KPD assisted another agency in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo Path N on Aug. 19.
• KPD assisted another agency in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo Path N on Aug. 20.
