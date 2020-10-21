• Robert Frazier, 1800 block of Broadway, Kerrville – Furnishing alcohol to a minor. $750 fine, 3 days in jail and court costs of $445.
• Cesar Armando Hernandez, P.O. Box, Comfort – Assault causing bodily injury. $300 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $310.
• Jeremy Ray Lizenbee, unit block of N Sunset, Kerrville - Family violence assault causing bodily injury, and bail jumping. $0 fine, 215 days in jail and court costs of $945.
• Stephanie Marie Monson, unit block of Barn Hill, Fredericksburg – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $403.
• Santos Adan Olvera, 1500 block of Stadium Dr., Kerrville – Criminal trespass of a habitation or shelter. $750 fine, 180 days in jail, 12 months of probation and court costs of $360.
