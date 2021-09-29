Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Benjamin Franklin Masters and Ludivina Garcia, Sept. 17.
• Jesus Jose Valdez and Milissa Anne Ritter, Sept. 17.
• Allan Roger Crider and Teri Lynn Elmore, Sept. 17.
• Charles Elvis Bluemel and Jennifer Sue Slaughter, Sept. 17.
• Lance Alan Pratt and Tiffany Ann Gordon, Sept. 17.
• Donald Wayne Parker and Lonesome Makaye Cobb-Wolf, Sept. 20.
• Robert Joseph Hensley and Kara Elaine Miller, Sept. 20.
• James Michael Weltin and Elise Danielle Horne, Sept. 20.
• Joshua Ray Blieden and Samantha Lois Amisano, Sept. 20.
• Jesse Morales and Jacqueline Porras Ramirez, Sept. 21.
• Augustus Barron Sagraves and Tobi Dayle Nall, Sept. 22.
• Damian Adam Mejia and Lindsey Luisa Garza, Sept. 22.
• Jose Guadalupe Luna Cristan and Becky Ann Luna Cristan, Sept. 22.
• Tyler Dale Powell and Lilly Anne Cravey, Sept. 22.
• Richard Nicholas Loveland and Shelby Denise Cox, Sept. 22.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Don Wilson Vercher of Kerrville and Rhonda Bobbitt Vercher, Sept. 10.
• Yolanda Zayas of Kerrville and Jose Antonio Zayas of Kerrville, Sept. 16.
