Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Nels Eldon Graham and Elba Minerva Salinas, June 20.
• Joseph Randolph Youngblood and Robin Gayle Groff, June 21.
• Dillon Wade Kane and Katie Lauren Moore, June 22.
• David Dalton Euler and Brooke Grace Brown, June 24.
• David Isaac Franco and Krystal Marie De La Cruz, June 24.
• Christopher Dale Born and Britanee Chantyl Casias, June 24.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• xxxxx
