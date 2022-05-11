• Stuart N. Bessey, 200 block of Japonica Rd. SW, Hunt – Attempted possession of marijuana. $500 fine and court costs of $651.
• Elijah Aaron Cordoba, 1400 block of Sidney Baker, Kerrville – Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $200 fine and court costs of $116.
• James Forster, homeless, Kerrville – Terroristic threat of the family. $500 fine, 56 days in jail and court costs of $300.
• Steven Eugene Harty, 3700 block of Hwy. 69 S, Lufkin, Texas – Driving while intoxicated. $1,000 fine, 180 days in jail, 12 months of probation, 50 hours of community service and court costs of $478.
• Christopher Lackey, 100 block of Ted Ln., Ingram – Unlawful restraint, interfering with an emergency call, unlawful possession of a firearm in violation of a court order, making a false statement to a law enforcement employee, criminal trespass of a habitation, and violation of a protective order. $4,000 fine, 15 days in jail and court costs of $2,060.
• Misty Dawn Manis, 2300 block of Junction Hwy., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15. $500 fine, 365 days in jail, 12 months of probation and court costs of $478.
• Jonathan Angel Martinez, 100 block of Woodcreek, Kerrville – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine and court costs of $353.
• Christopher Dylan Mosier, 4200 block of Hwy. 202, Beeville, Texas – Assault causing bodily injury. $500 fine, 365 days in jail and court costs of $350.
• Jaime Vicente Montes, 1500 block of Prescott St., Memphis, Texas – Criminal trespass $500 fine, 172 days in jail and court costs of $600.
• Jacob Silva Moreno, 1800 block of Arcadia Lp., Kerrville – Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $200 fine and court costs of $116.
• Mario Antonio Munoz, 100 block of Burney Rd., Center Point - Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine and court costs of $116.
• Amber Ann Salinas, 100 block of Pal Dr., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Robert Taylor Savrick, 500 block of McFarland St., Kerrville – Three counts of driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $1,089.
• Preston Boyd Tebbetts, 700 block of Tennis St., Kerrville – Making a false report to a police officer. $750 fine, 1 day in jail, and court costs of $850.
• Crystal Lynn Zick, 9500 block of Lorene Ln., San Antonio – Driving while intoxicated. $500 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $510.
