• Walter Tristan Escobedo, 1800 block of Junction Hwy., Kerrville – Violation of probation. Eight days in jail.
• Carlos Levell Favors, 4000 block of Hiram Acworth Hwy., Dallas, Ga. – Driving while intoxicated. $1,000 fine, 5 days in jail and court costs of $788.
• Abraham Nyroko Nicolas II, 100 block of Pearl St., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with BAC more than 0.15, and resisting arrest. $1,000 fine, 255 days in jail and court costs of $1,326.
• Staci Renae Savala, 300 block of Fifer, Kerrville – Possession of 2-4 oz. of marijuana, and theft of property between $100-$750. $500 fine, 27 days in jail and court costs of $760.
• Lauren Abbey Trevino, 4600 block of McPherson Rd., Laredo – Accident involving damage to vehicle more than $200, and bail jumping. $0 fine and court costs of $623.
• James Randolph Ubbins II, 200 block of Colvin, Ingram – Duty on striking a fixture or landscape more than $200. $500 fine, 48 days in jail and court costs of $403.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.