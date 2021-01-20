Marriage
Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Kim Daniel Arvidsson and Susan Renee Hunter, Jan. 8.
• Jacob Alan Batcheller and Sarah Elizabeth Lenard, Jan. 11.
• Michael Gonzales Lopez and Mickey Garza, Jan. 11.
• Richard O. Carlyle and Marta Adele Byrd, Jan. 12.
• Dillon Eugene Rhodes and Alexandria Marie Gardner, Jan. 12.
• Robert Phillip Singleton and Linda Fay Vivian, Jan. 13.
• William Henry Atkinson and Charity Lynne Lane, Jan. 13.
• Daniel Marcus Lozano and Logan Nicole Wicker, Jan. 14.
Divorce
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Emilio Enrique Castaneda of Center Point and Norma Irene Alcala of Center Point, Dec. 28.
• Jason Levi Boyd of Kerrville and Kila Weinzel Boyd of San Antonio, Jan. 14.
