Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with three or more convictions, and evading arrest with a motor vehicle, in the 3300 block of Legion Dr. on May 29.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on May 29.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 400 block of Thompson Dr. on May 29.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and driving with an open container of alcohol, at a minor accident in the 200 block of Lakewood Dr. on May 31.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on June 1.
• An arrest was made for driving with an open container of alcohol in the 1400 block of Junction Hwy. on June 3.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense, and unlawfully carrying a weapon, in the 500 block of Rodriguez St. on June 4.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance in the 1000 block of Paschal Ave. on May 29.
• KPD is investigating found property - surrendered medications in the 700 block of Sidney Baker on May 31.
• An arrest was made for possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of e-cigarettes by a minor, and unlawfully carrying a weapon, in the 3000 block of Bandera Hwy. on June 1.
• KPD is investigating possession of drug paraphernalia in the 2300 block of Sidney Baker on June 2.
• An arrest was made for manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance, manufacture or delivery of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, manufacture or delivery of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, delivery of less than 1/4 oz. of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, swindling, failure to identify with fugitive intent, and a felony warrant from another agency, in the 400 block of Sidney Baker S on June 3.
• KPD filed a case of possession of drug paraphernalia in the 2100 block of Singing Wind Dr. on June 4.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and a city ordinance violation, in the 800 block of Junction Hwy. on May 31.
• An arrest was made for assault causing bodily injury on a family member in the 2100 block of Bandera Hwy. on June 1.
• KPD is investigating assault on a family member causing bodily injury in the 1800 block of Lowrance St. on June 1.
• KPD is investigating sexual assault of a child in the 1500 block of Stadium Dr. on June 2.
• KPD is investigating aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and misdemeanor assault, on a disturbance call in the 100 block of Coronado Dr. on June 2.
• KPD is investigating aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury in the 1400 block of Water St. on June 2.
• KPD is investigating Class C misdemeanor assault reported at KPD on June 4.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of a habitation intending another felony in the 2300 block of Mesa Park Dr. on May 30.
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles, and theft from a motor vehicle, in the 600 block of Florence St. on May 31.
• KPD is investigating burglary of a building in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker on June 1.
• KPD closed a case of burglary of a habitation in the 200 block of Harper Rd. on June 1.
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, in the 200 block of Highridge Dr. on June 4.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating credit card abuse in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on June 1.
• An arrest was made for theft of less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Highway on June 1.
• KPD is investigating theft of aluminum/copper/brass less than $20,000 in the 200 block of Harper Rd. on June 1.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $150,000-$300,000 in the 1600 block of Junction Hwy. on June 1.
• KPD is investigating forgery of a government security in the 2200 block of Junction Hwy. on June 2.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting between $100-$750 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on June 3.
• KPD is investigating theft of less than $100 in the 100 block of Main St. on June 3.
Warrants
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency, and a misdemeanor warrant from another agency, in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on May 29.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 400 block of Barker St. on May 31.
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency in the 4200 block of Hwy. 27 on June 2.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a three-car major accident on May 30.
• An arrest was made for duty on striking a fixture greater than $200 in the 400 block of Goss St. on May 31.
• KPD responded to a major accident on June 3.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating abandoning a child with intent to return on a welfare check in the 600 block of Bow Ln. on May 26.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 300 block of Main St. on May 28.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 700 block of Sidney Baker on May 28.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 1000 block of E Main St. on May 28.
• KPD is investigating failure to identify giving false information at KPD on May 30.
• KPD responded to an ambulance call in the 200 block of Wesley Dr. on May 31.
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 400 block of Meadowview Ln. on June 1.
• KPD assisted another agency in a non-criminal matter in the 100 block of Willow Way on June 2.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 1000 block of Junction Hwy. on June 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.