Members of the 198th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Sheila Marie Case, 300 block of Green Oak Dr., Kerrville – Manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Crystal Lynn Dowlearn, 800 block of Tejas Trail, Bandera – Theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
• Luis Raul Garcia, 100 block of Crestwood Dr., Kerrville - Theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
• Jorge Rios Gutierrez, 100 block of Woodcreek Dr., Kerrville – Burglary of a habitation.
• Jacob Brennan Martin, 200 block of Hamilton St., Kerrville – Three counts of credit card abuse.
• Jaden Love Martinez, 100 block of July Ln., Boerne – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Reynaldo Mejia Jr., 2400 block of Calaveras, San Antonio – Five counts of burglary of a building, and unlawful use of a criminal instrument.
• Michael Joe Miller, 1000 block of Tivy St., Kerrville – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Andre David Robles, 400 block of Clearwater Paseo, Kerrville – Tampering with evidence with intent to impair an investigation.
• Jacob Toby Rodriguez, 900 block of George St., Kerrville – Manufacture or delivery of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Joseph Ryan Rodriguez, 900 block of George St., Kerrville - Tampering with evidence with intent to impair an investigation.
• Patricia Renee Schrader, 1000 block of Tivy St., Kerrville – Burglary of a habitation.
• Jeffrey Levy Wilson, 1800 block of Thurman St., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
