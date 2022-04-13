Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Jason Kyle Steiner and Jenea Jolee Esquell, April 4.
• Jacob Edward Phelps and Ariel Renee Fuentes, April 4.
• William Derrell Guzardo III and Alison Marie Etter, April 5.
• Chris Michael Trulson and Candace Lorene Dinsmore, April 5.
• Derick Dwayne Carrillo and Olivia Corinne Bera, April 6.
• Reagan William Givens and Alyssa Nicole Kelly, April 8.
• Brian Anthony Martinez and Alyssa Maurice Vasquez, April 8.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Charles Wallace Tremper of Kerrville and Sharon Kay Tremper of Kerrville, March 31.
• Sheila Diane Terrell of Kerrville and Thomas Lee Terrell of Ingram, April 1.
• Clint Massingill of Kerrville and Jamie Beth Massingill, address confidential, April 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.