Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Edgar Abraham Gaspar Sanchez of Comfort and Thalia de Jesus Gonzales of Comfort, March 21.
• Edward James Flores of Corpus Christi and Janie Ann Hernandez of Corpus Christi, March 24.
• Garrett Richard Kaiser of Kerrville and Victoria Lynn Morris of Kerrville, March 25.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Sandra Marie Haverlah of Kerrville and Jeffrey Alan Haverlah Sr. of Mountain Home on March 23.
• Stephanie Joann Holden of Kerrville and Christopher Elijah Neal of Kerrville, March 23.
• Erma Mary Innis of Kerrville and Mike Louis Innis of Kerrville, April 3.
• David Bryan Cox Jr. of Mountain Home and Ashley Nicole Cox of Mountain Home, April 4.
• Carol Dawn Brady of Kerrville and William Blake Brady of Bandera, April 12.
