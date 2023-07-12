Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 400 block of Junction Hwy. on July 4.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker on July 5.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1000 block of Thompson Dr. on July 5.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 200 block of Candace Dr. on July 5.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and duty on striking a fixture more than $200, in the 700 block of Smokey Mountain Dr. on July 8.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on July 9.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia on a traffic complaint in the 1000- block of Main St. on July 4.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 100 block of Harper Rd. on July 5.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in Mile 510 of I-10 on July 6.
• KPD filed a case of possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in the 600 block of Sheppard Rees Rd. S on July 7.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 700 block of Water St. on July 7.
• An arrest was made for possession of less then 2 oz. of marijuana, and unlawfully carrying a weapon, in the 500 block of North St. on July 7.
• KPD is investigating driving while intoxicated, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, in the 600 block of Webster Ave. on July 8.
• An arrest was made for possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 1600 block of Broadway on July 8.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 200 block of Quinlan St. on July 9.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, possession of a dangerous drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 2600 block of Junction Hwy. on July 9.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 1400 block of Junction Hwy. on July 9.
Assaults
• An arrest was made for assault on a family member causing bodily injury in the 1000 block of Mallard on July 3.
• An arrest was made for assault causing bodily injury in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker on July 3.
• An arrest was made for assault on a family member causing bodily injury in the 700 block of Fay Dr. on July 5.
• An arrest was made for assault causing bodily injury in the 200 block of Guadalupe St. on July 7.
• KPD is investigating assault of a family member causing bodily injury, harassment of a public servant, and possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, in the 900 block of Jefferson St. on July 7.
• An arrest was made for assault on a family member to impede breathing, and interfering with an emergency call for assistance, in the 2400 block of Junction Hwy. on July 7.
• An arrest was made for assault, resisting arrest, and minor in possession of tobacco products, in the 100 block of Los Cedros Lp. on July 8.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of a motor vehicle, and theft of a firearm from a motor vehicle, in the 2100 block of Memorial Blvd. on July 3.
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles, and criminal mischief, in the 2300 block of Trails End Ln. on July 9.
Thefts
• An arrest was made for shoplifting less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions, and driving while intoxicated with three or more previous convictions, in the 100 block of Main St. on July 3.
• KPD is investigating theft of less than $100 in the 100 block of Main St. on July 4.
• KPD is investigating unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 200 block of Candace Dr. on July 5.
• KPD is investigating theft of services between $750-$2,500 reported at KPD on July 6.
• KPD is investigating forgery of a financial instrument in the 300 block of Main St. on July 7.
Warrants
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 300 block of w Schreiner St. on July 3.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 700 block of Sidney Baker on July 4.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 200 block of Sidney Baker S on July 4.
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency in the 100 block of W Main St. on July 4.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 400 block of Fifer St. on July 4.
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on July 5.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo Path on July 6.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 1000 block of Paschal Ave. on July 6.
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency in the 600 block of Wheless Ave. on July 7.
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency in the 1400 block of Junction Hwy. on July 7.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 600 block of Jefferson St. on July 8.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident on July 6.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 3600 block of Memorial Blvd. on July 7.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating abandoning a child with intent to return in the 2100 block of Singing Wind Dr. on July 3.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $750-$2,500 in the 2300 block of Sailing Way on July 3.
• KPD assisted another agency in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on July 4.
• An arrest was made for driving without a license on a traffic complaint in the 200 block of Sidney Baker S on July 4.
• KPD is investigating dog fighting in the 200 block of Thompson Dr. on July 5.
• KPD is investigating reckless damage of property in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on July 6.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 100 block of Main St. on July 6.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 400 block of Paschal Ave. on July 9.
