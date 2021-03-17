Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Ernesto Diaz Rodriguez and Janie Salinas, March 5.
• James Waylon Dallas Outland and Cheyenne Cacy Scudday, March 5.
• Christopher Michael Conley and Susan Miranda Reagan, March 8.
• Bruno Alfredo Bazan and Stephanie Madrid, March 8.
• Aaron James Chatagnier and Joyce Lynn Guzardo, March 8.
• Jerred Michael Spring and Leaha Mackenzie Oliver, March 8.
• Armando O. Gutierrez and Mary Rothrock Matson, March 10.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Nancy Guevara Rojo of Kerrville and Raoul Joseph Rojo of Kerrville, Jan. 22.
• Michael Erwin Jeffcoat of Kerrville and Lisa Ray Jeffcoat of Kerrville, March 2.
