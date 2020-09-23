• Crystal Griffin, 400 block of Benson Dr., Kerrville – Two counts of criminal trespass, and resisting arrest. $500 fine, 59 days in jail and court costs of $920.
• Garrett James Puls, 4800 block of Empire Way, Irving – Driving while intoxicated. $500 fine, 180 days in jail, 12 months of probation and court costs of $468.
• Lyndsy Kay Reyes, 3400 block of Warfield Dr., Kerrville – Failure to identify as a fugitive from justice. $750 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs were assessed at $310 by the court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.