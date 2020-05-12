• Efrain Arispe II, 400 block of Clearwater Paseo, Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15. $2,000 fine, 1 day in jail and court costs of $478.
• Katherine Rebecca Light, 4000 block of Farmstead Dr., Sanford, N.C. – Criminal trespass of a habitation or shelter center. $100 fine and court costs of $300.
