Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with a BAC greater than 0.15 in the 200 block of Holdsworth Dr. on Jan. 13.
• An arrest was made for driving with an open container of alcohol in the 400 block of Wallace St. on Jan. 14.
Drug Offenses
• KPD is investigating forging or altering a prescription in the 100 block of Main St. on Jan. 13.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance at a disturbance in the 2000 block of Brian Dr. on Jan. 14.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 700 block of Sidney Baker on Jan. 14.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating a terroristic threat against a peace officer or judge in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on Jan. 12.
• An arrest was made for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. S on Jan. 14.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating theft of vehicle parts between $100-$750 in the 2900 block of Memorial Blvd. on Jan. 12.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 800 block of Sidney Baker on Jan. 11.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 11.
• A warrant arrest was made at an “assist the public” call in the 1300 block of Bandera Hwy. on Jan. 12.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 200 block of Water St. on Jan. 14.
Accidents
• KPD responded to an ambulance call in the 3100 block of Loop 534 on Jan. 11.
• KPD responded to a minor accident in the 400 block of Water St. N on Jan. 12.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 1300 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 12.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 800 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 12.
• KPD responded to a major accident at 9:19 a.m. on Jan. 14.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 3200 block of Loop 534 on Jan. 14.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 1200 block of Cypress Creek Rd. on Jan. 12.
