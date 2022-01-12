Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 100 block of Richardson St. on Dec. 30.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 700 block of Main St. on Dec. 30.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 200 block of Sidney Baker S on Dec. 31.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 900 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 1.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and driving with an open container of alcohol, in the 600 block of Main St. on Jan. 1.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15 on Jan. 2.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, driving with an open container of alcohol, and possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker on Jan. 3.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 5.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 6.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 700 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 6.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 100 block of W Main St. on Jan. 7.
• KPD is investigating minor in possession of alcohol, and possession of alcohol in a motor vehicle, in the 600 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 8.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 2100 block of Singing Wind Dr. on Jan. 8.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 2800 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 30.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 200 block of Thompson Dr. on Jan. 1.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 300 block of C St. on Jan. 2.
• An arrest was made for possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and an arrest warrant, in the 2400 block of Hunt St. on Jan. 2.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, in the 600 block of Sidney Baker on Jan. 3.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 900 block of Ford St. on Jan. 3.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, and possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, in the 1700 block of Sidney Baker on Jan. 4.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, in the 600 block of Main St. on Jan. 5.
• KPD is investigating possession of tobacco products by a minor in the 3200 block of Loop 534 on Jan. 6.
• An arrest was made for possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 200 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 6.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, in the 1800 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 8.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, and possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, in the 200 block of G St. on Jan. 8.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating assault causing bodily injury at an ambulance call in the 2400 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 6.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault by contact, and possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance, at a disturbance call in the 1300 block of Water St. on Jan. 7.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of a building in the 500 block of Hays St. on Dec. 30.
• KPD is investigating burglary of a building in the 200 block of Peterson Farm Rd. on Jan. 3.
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on Jan. 7.
Thefts
• An arrest was made for shoplifting less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 30.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $750-$2,500 in the 600 block of Travis St. on Jan. 4.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting between $100-$750 in the 100 block of Main St. on Jan. 7.
• KPD is investigating credit card abuse in the 400 block of Elm St. on Jan. 7.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 1600 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 30.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 1500 block of Sidney Baker on Jan. 4.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 200 block of Schreiner St. on Jan. 4.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 1300 block of Sidney Baker on Jan. 7.
Accidents
• A major accident was reported at KPD on Jan. 3.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 200 block of Schreiner St. on Jan. 6.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating a missing person in the 600 block of Leslie Dr. on Dec. 30.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 200 block of Wesley Dr. on Dec. 31.
• An arrest was made for disorderly conduct discharging a firearm in the 2200 block of W Davis St. on Dec. 31.
• An arrest was made for obstructing a highway in the 2200 block of Bandera Hwy. on Jan. 5.
• KPD filed a case of driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, and failure to identify with fugitive intent, at KPD on Jan. 5.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 900 block of Bulwer Ave. on Jan. 5.
• An arrest was made for disorderly conduct at a disturbance call in the 300 block of Main St. on Jan. 7.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 600 block of Olympic Dr. on Jan. 7.
• KPD is investigating criminal trespass in the 300 block of W Main St. on Jan. 7.
