Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Dan Edward Martinez and Audrey Nicole Cantu, April 1.
• Robert Wayne Mitchell and Kristen Desiree Trevino, April 5.
• Charles Lee Ganze and Kimberly Marie Chataignier, April 5.
• Daniel Joe-Raymond Wood and Daisy Krystal Gonzalez, April 6.
• Michael Anthony Ballard and Theresa Elaine Schuman, April 7.
• Brian Scott Wahrmund and Kristian Marie Furbush, April 7.
• Wyatt Kenneth Markell and Madeline Nicole Donovan, April 8.
• Alton James Robertson and Zoe Veda Parks, April 8.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Gabriel Loren Tyner of Kerrville and Tabitha Rae Lowry of Kerrville, March 19.
• Encarnacion Jordan Carlos III of Kerrville and Diandra Brooke Carlos of San Angelo, March 23.
• Stephanie Stone Perry of Kerrville and Jason Allen Perry of Kerrville, April 1.
• Karenrose Honea Vela of Kerrville and Antonio Vela Jr. of Kerrville, April 7.
