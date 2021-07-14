Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, two counts of accident involving damage to a vehicle greater than $200, and reckless driving, in the 500 block of Water St. on July 2.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on July 2.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense, and driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, in the 1000 block of Paschal Ave. on July 3.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1400 block of Broadway on July 3.
• An arrest was made for driving with an open container of alcohol, and an arrest warrant, in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on July 4.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1000 block of Main St. on July 4.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 400 block of Fifer St. on July 5.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 500 block of Sidney Baker on July 9.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1300 block of Sidney Baker on July 9.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Main St. on July 9.
• An arrest was made for driving with an open container of alcohol, and driving with an invalid license, in the 1400 block of Junction Hwy. on July 9.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1700 block of Sidney Baker on July 10.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more at a minor accident in the 500 block of Junction Hwy. on July 10.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 200 block of Cully Dr. on July 11.
Drug Offenses
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in the 700 block of Junction Hwy. on July 5.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 oz. of Marijuana and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 900 block of Lois St. on July 6.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, in the 300 block of Sidney Baker on July 7.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 600 block of Hill Country Dr. on July 7.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and public intoxication, in the 1600 block of Water St. on July 8.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication, possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 1500 block of Junction Hwy. on July 10.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 1400 block of Sidney Baker on July 2.
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact in the 700 block of Gilmer St. on July 3.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault by contact at a disturbance in the 2800 block of Poplar St. on July 4.
• An arrest was made for violation of a protective order, and intimidation, in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on July 5.
• An arrest was made for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 2300 block of Bandera Hwy. on July 7.
• An arrest was made for assault on a family member to impede breathing in the 2100 block of West Ridge Cir. on July 9.
• An arrest was made for family violence assault causing bodily injury, and public intoxication, in the 600 block of Travis St. on July 10.
• An arrest was made for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 1700 block of Sidney Baker on July 11.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles in the 300 block of Clay St. on July 6.
• KPD is investigating burglary of a building in the 500 block of Hays St. on July 6.
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles, and theft of a firearm from a vehicle, in the 1400 block of Lois St. on July 6.
• KPD is investigating burglary of a building in the 800 block of Tennis St. on July 8.
• KPD is investigating burglary of a building in the 600 block of Barnett St. on July 9.
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles in the 100 block of Ivy Ln. on July 10.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $2,500-$30,000 in the 3900 block of Kite Dr. on July 2.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $2,500-$30,000 from a building in the 3700 block of Club View Ct. on July 2.
• An arrest was made for shoplifting less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on July 6.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $750-$2,500 in the 500 block of Junction Hwy. on July 9.
• An arrest was made for theft of less than $100 from a motor vehicle at KPD on July 11.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo Path on July 2.
• A warrant arrest was made at a minor accident in the 1600 block of Sidney Baker on July 3.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on July 6.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 1400 block of Parks St. on July 6.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on July 7.
• A warrant arrest was made during a traffic stop in the 200 block of Sidney Baker on July 8.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 400 block of Barnett St. on July 9.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident at 3:43 p.m. on July 6.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating reckless driving with an occupational license, and evading arrest with a motor vehicle, in the 200 block of Cully Dr. on July 4.
• KPD is investigating failure to identify giving false information at KPD on July 6.
• KPD issued a Silver Alert for a missing person in the 500 block of Oakland Hills Ln. on July 8.
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 400 block of Stephen St. on July 11.
