Alcohol Offenses
• KPD is investigating public intoxication on an ambulance call in the 500 block of Junction Hwy. on Feb. 7.
• An arrest was made for driving with an open container of alcohol in the 1400 block of E Main St. on Feb. 7.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15 in the 400 block of Holdsworth Dr. on Feb. 10.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication of a minor in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on Feb. 11.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1400 block of Jackson Rd. on Feb. 11.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker on Feb. 11.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 800 block of Sidney Baker on Feb. 11.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 200 block of Sidney Baker S on Feb. 12.
Drug Offenses
• KPD filed a case of possession of a dangerous drug in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Feb. 7.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 1000 block of W Main St. on Feb. 7.
• KPD closed a case of possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in the 1200 block of Water St. E on Feb. 8.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and falsification of a drug test using a falsification device, in the 2300 block of Singing Wind Dr. on Feb. 9.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on Feb. 11.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and unlawfully carrying a weapon, in the 400 block of Meeker Rd. on Feb. 11.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1100 block of Lois St. on Feb. 12.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia, and a felony warrant from another agency, in the 2300 block of Bandera Hwy. on Feb. 12.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating family violence assault by contact in the 3600 block of Memorial Blvd. on Feb. 6.
• An arrest was made for aggravated assault with a weapon on a family member in the 200 block of Galbraith Ave. on Feb. 7.
• KPD is investigating terroristic threat causing fear of serious bodily injury in the 300 block of Main St. on Feb. 7.
• KPD is investigating assault on a family member causing bodily injury on a welfare check in the 1800 block of Junction Hwy. on Feb. 9.
• KPD is investigating aggravated sexual assault in the 1000 block of Creek Run on Feb. 9.
• KPD is investigating assault on a family member causing bodily injury at a disturbance call in the 2900 block of Hunt St. on Feb. 10.
Burglaries
• KPD is investigating burglary of a building in the 2900 block of Maple St. on Feb. 8.
• KPD is investigating burglary of motor vehicles, and theft from a motor vehicle, in the 700 block of Moore St. on Feb. 9.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating forgery of a government instrument in the 1100 block of Junction Hwy. on Feb. 6.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $750-$2,500 in the 2300 block of Junction Hwy. on Feb. 6.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting between $100-$750 in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on Feb. 7.
• KPD is investigating theft of less than $100 in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on Feb. 7.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $100-$750 in the 700 block of Moore St. on Feb. 7.
• KPD assisted another agency with an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle call in the 1300 block of Bandera Hwy. on Feb. 10.
• KPD is investigating theft of less than $100 in the 2300 block of Sidney Baker on Feb. 10.
• KPD is investigating credit card abuse of the elderly in the 3300 block of Memorial Blvd. on Feb. 12.
Warrants
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency on a juvenile problem call in the 1000 block of Barnett St. on Feb. 6.
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency in the 300 block of Cottage St. on Feb. 6.
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency in the 1200 block of Cypress Creek Rd. on Feb. 9.
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency in the 700 block of Junction Hwy. on Feb. 12.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 500 block of Jefferson St. on Feb. 6.
• KPD is investigating failure to identify giving false information, and impersonation, in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo Path on Feb. 7.
• KPD is investigating criminal trespass on real property in the 200 block of Guadalupe St. on Feb. 7.
• An arrest was made for evading arrest, and evading arrest with a vehicle, in the 800 block of Junction Hwy. on Feb. 8.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 400 block of Lucille St. on Feb. 9.
• KPD is investigating a Child Protection Services report in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on Feb. 9.
• An arrest was made for evading arrest in the 600 block of Meadowview Ln. on Feb. 10.
• KPD is investigating illegal dumping between 5-500 lbs. in the 600 block of Meadowview Ln. on Feb. 10.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief less than $100 in the 400 block of Lucille St. on Feb. 10.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $750-$2,500 in the 100 block of Sweeper Ln. on Feb. 11.
• An arrest was made for disorderly conduct in the 900 block of Junction Hwy. on Feb. 12.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 500 block of Short Rd. on Feb. 12.
