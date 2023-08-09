Members of the 198th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Yecson Alexander Baca-Arias, 4600 block of Eldridge Ave., San Antonio – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Michael Anthony Espinoza, 100 block of W Schreiner St., Kerrville – Assault on a family member to impede breathing.
• Larissa Olivia Fernandez Berron, 2300 block of Peach Ct., Austin – Four counts of smuggling of persons for pecuniary benefit.
• Jesus A. Frayre-Atayde, 100 block of Annie Ln., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated third offense or more, and driving with an open container of alcohol.
• Robert Henry Hurt, P.O. Box, Mountain Home – Terroristic threat of serious bodily injury to a public servant to influence government.
• Darien Renee Martinez, 200 block of Candler St., San Antonio – Possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of less than 1 gm. of amphetamine pills, and possession of less than 1 gm. of THC.
• Chantel Monique Murray, 3200 block of NW Loop 410, San Antonio – Manufacture or delivery of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Brittany Nicole Olivo, 100 block of Arroyo Trl., Kerrville – Manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance, manufacture or delivery of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, and manufacture or delivery of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Mark Andrew Padilla, 1100 block of Lois St., Kerrville – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of sexual assault, and two counts of aggravated sexual assault.
• Jorge David Ramirez, 1400 block of Hwy. 39, Hunt – Aggravated assault on a date or family member with a weapon.
• Daniel Silvester Segura-Ramirez, 300 block of Fifer St., Kerrville – Manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance.
• David Lee Sullivan, 400 block of Velma St., Ingram - Manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance, manufacture or delivery of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, and manufacture or delivery of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Veronica Williamson, 1100 block of FM 99, Whitsett, Texas – Felony bail jumping.
• Joshua Scott Wilson, 1400 block of Junction Hwy., Kerrville – Manufacture or delivery of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
