Members of the 198th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Marco Antonio Alcocer, 600 block of Goss St., Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Marco Antonio Alcocer, 600 block of Goss St., Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Joe Michael Benitez, 1100 block of Avenue T, Hondo – Aggravated robbery.
• Bryan S. Dymacek, 100 block of Briarwood Ln., Kerrville – Burglary of a habitation.
• Dewayne Edward Henry, 1800 block of Lowrance St., Kerrville – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Devonte Rayjea Minor, 5500 block of Old Shell Rd., Mobile, Ala. – Six counts of smuggling of persons with a firearm.
• Joseph Edward Mitchell, 100 block of Whisper Valley Ln., Kerrville – Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and evading arrest with a motor vehicle.
• Damien Audric Ornelas, 100 block of Glenn Ct., Kerrville – Aggravated assault on a family member with a weapon, and possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Hector Ornelas, 300 block of Mathison, Kerrville – Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
• Eusebio Frank Ortega, 400 block of Clearwater Paseo, Kerrville – Assault on a public servant.
• August Burell Quinn, 100 block of Texas Circle, Kerrville – Failure to comply with sex offender’s duty to register.
• Fred Arthur Thurmond II, 300 block of Surber St., Kerrville – Possession of 4 oz.-5 lbs. of marijuana.
