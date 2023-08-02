Members of the 216th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Jaime Carias Amador, 100 block of Meadowview Ln., Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Members of the 216th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Jaime Carias Amador, 100 block of Meadowview Ln., Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Felix Barron, 100 block of Ash, Ingram - Online solicitation of a minor less than 14 years of age.
• Chad Ashley Burow, 13600 block of Elwood Dr., Jersey Village, Texas – Two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Tavy Andrew Haslett, 300 block of Saratoga St., San Antonio – Burglary of a habitation, and criminal mischief between $2,500-$30,000.
• Edgar Emmanuel Montalvo, 2800 block of Sabana Ln., Laredo, Texas – Four counts of smuggling of persons for pecuniary benefit, and evading arrest with a motor vehicle.
• Malorie Ann Quain, 1800 block of Junction Hwy., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
• Librado Rodriguez III, 3300 block of Legion Dr., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated third offense or more, and evading arrest with a motor vehicle.
• Brittany Danielle Sherwood, 100 block of Atlantis Ave., Spring Branch, Texas - Driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
• Timothy Charles Smith, 500 block of Wigwam, Kerrville – Obstruction or retaliation.
• Aaron Wesley Stewart, 1600 block of First St., Kerrville – Aggravated robbery.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.