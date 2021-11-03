Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Vidal Lopez and Marta Melendez Onate, Oct. 22.
• Benjamin Jacob Rodriquez and Manuela Trujillo Velasquez, Oct. 22.
• Jimmy Ray Maynard and Helen Louise Diamond, Oct. 22.
• Alejandro Lanten Juarez and Maria R. Vazquez-Gomez, Oct. 25.
• Richard Dean Solers and Jennifer Jeannean Hefner, Oct. 25.
• Richard Sanchez Partida III and Mackenzie Lynn Wade, Oct. 25.
• Arnold Hector Espinoza and Melissa Leann Blundell, Oct. 27.
• Timothy Kevin Mclaughlin and Melissa Marie Dove, Oct. 28.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Celestino Cruces Gonzalez of Kerrville and Maria Aracelly Gonzalez of Ingram, Oct. 27.
