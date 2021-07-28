Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Boyd Duane Robinson and Julie Turriff Robinson, July 16.
• Evan Rue Van Every and Kristina Dianne Harris, July 16.
• Marselo Chavez and Sarah Angela Arredondo, July 16.
• Nathan Thomas Stude and Emily Elizabeth Matson, July 20.
• Jose Manuel Rivera Pacheco and Ansley Morgan Gelsone, July 20.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Kristi Lynn Morris of Center Point and Kristopher Edward Morris of Ingram, July 14.
• Christopher Ryan Hawkins of Kerrville and Brittanie Jania Hawkins of Katy, July 16.
