Marriages
Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Justin Christopher Hankins and Angelina Rose Isham, July 24.
• Mark Alan Sanderson and Sharon Darlene Squire, July 29.
• Israel Zacarias Torres and Julie Natividad Garza, July 29.
• Garrett Alexander Hugo and Imelda Maricela Alvarez Alvarado, July 30.
• Noel Humberto San Miguel and Randi Danielle McKibban, July 30.
Divorces
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Tommy Joe Llewellyn of Ingram and Juanita Marie Llewellyn of Schertz, July 2.
• Dana Gauna Reeves of Kerrville and Christopher Eric Reeves of Kerrville, July 28.
• Tabitha Lea Keeney of Kerrville and Joshua Thomas Kinsel of Kerrville, July 21.
• Amie Nicole McNeill of Kerrville and William Kelly McNeill of Fayetteville, N.C., July 15.
• Ina P. Brown of Ingram and A. Keith Everett of Socorro, N.M., July 30.
• Dana A. Passione of Kerrville and George D. Passione of Pace, Fla., July 29.
• Fatima Fernanda Aguilar Mendiola of Center Point and Jesus Armando Valadez of Comfort, July 29.
