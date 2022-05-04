Marriage licenses were issued recently to the following couples:
• Casey Christian Jones and Stephanie Dawn Curtiss, April 25.
• Emil Ludwig Brucker and Brenda Fulton Sims, April 25.
• Joseph Richard Lafave and Sharel Marshall, April 25.
• Austin Douglas Cranford and Elizabeth Arias B, April 26.
• Levi Christian Geron and Autumn Victoria Stroker, April 27.
Divorces were granted recently to the following:
• Guadalupe A. Pena Jr. of Kerrville and Ofilia Gonzales of Kerrville, April 21.
• Sandra Carrillo, confidential address and Juan Carrillo of Kerrville, April 25.
• Jeana Marie Cedillo of Kerrville and Miguel Rito Cedillo of Kirby, Texas, April 25.
