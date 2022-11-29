• John Wesley Ahrens, 700 block of N Lewis Ave., Kerrville – Interfering with an emergency call. $500 fine, 9 months of probation, 25 hours of community service and court costs of $310.
• Rodrigo Valderas Deleon, P.O. Box, Brackettville - Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine and court costs of $466.
• Jessica Lynn James, 400 block of N Sawyer, Pryor, Okla. – Accident involving more than $200 damage to a motor vehicle, and failure to identify giving false information. $300 fine, 180 days in jail, 12 months of probation and court costs of $723.
• Nathaniel Jannell, 100 block of Menarby Pl., San Antonio – Misdemeanor health and safety violation. $500 fine and court costs of $106.
• Daniel Augustine Moreno, 5000 block of Surf Breaker Pt., San Diego, Calif. – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Cody Allen Pieper, 100 block of Thrill Hill Ln., Mountain Home – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Devonte Javone Reed, 100 block of Shadow Ridge Ln., Kerrville - Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $500 fine and court costs of $116.
• Eder Octavio Meza Rodelo, 500 block of Wood Dr., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated second offense. $1,500 fine, 12 months of probation and court costs of $478.
• Wesley Scott Savage, 100 block of Butler St., St. Carol, Mich. - Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $200 fine and court costs of $116.
• Brian Craig Sorensen, 1100 block of Donna Kay Dr., Kerrville – Criminal trespass, and resisting arrest. 27 days in jail and court costs of $600.
