Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 900 block of Washington St. on Dec. 27.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 900 block of Sidney Baker on Dec. 29.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more, possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and tampering with physical evidence, in the 1800 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 27.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 600 block of Town Creek Rd. on Dec. 27.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 2900 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 27.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia, and an arrest warrant, in the 700 block of Bluebonnet Dr. on Dec. 29.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, and an arrest warrant, in the 100 block of Commerce St. on Dec. 29.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating indecent assault reported at KPD on Dec. 27.
• KPD is investigating assault causing bodily injury in the 100 block of Francisco Lemos on Dec. 28.
• KPD is investigating assault causing bodily injury in the 2600 block of Singing Wind on Dec. 28.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating theft of services between $100-$750 in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on Dec. 29.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident at 1:54 p.m. on Dec. 27.
Other Offenses
• An arrest was made for criminal trespass in the 1000 block of Barbara Ann St. on Dec. 27.
