• Michael Alan Burroughs II, P.O. Box, Ingram – Driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Amber Suzanne Hneidy-Jefferson, 3100 block of Flanders, Kerrville – Possession of less than 28 gm. of Alprazolam. $1,000 fine, 66 days in jail and court costs of $410.
• Alexis Jade Lewis, 3600 block of Huffines, Carrollton, Texas – Bail jumping. 73 days in jail and court costs of $350.
• Angelina Mercedes Medina, 100 block of Box Elder, Kerrville – Assault causing bodily injury. $500 fine, 1 day in jail, deferred 9 months, 25 hours of community service and court costs of $360.
• Jorge Pichardo, P.O. Box, Zapata, Texas – Resisting arrest. $500 fine, deferred 12 months and court costs of $310.
• Cassell William Qualls, 1400 Oak Alley, Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15. $1,500 fine, 365 days in jail, 18 months of probation and court costs of $478.
