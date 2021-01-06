Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and resisting arrest in the 2500 block of Memorial Blvd. on Dec. 28.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more, evading arrest, public intoxication, and an active warrant in the 1500 block of Ridgemont Ln. on Dec. 29.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and driving with an open container of alcohol in the 2600 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 29.
• Driving while intoxicated was reported in the 1600 block of Water St. E on Jan. 1.
• Driving while intoxicated was reported in the 400 block of Holdsworth Dr. N on Jan. 2.
• Driving while intoxicated, and driving with an open container of alcohol were reported in the 2300 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 3.
• Public intoxication was reported in the 700 block of Gilmer St. N Jan. 3.
• Public intoxication was reported in the 100 block of Schreiner St. N on Jan. 3.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for two counts possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1700 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 28.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 200 block of Cully Dr. S on Dec. 29.
• Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in the 700 block of Sidney Baker on Jan. 1.
Assaults
• An arrest was made for burglary of a habitation, and assault causing bodily injury in the 200 block of Coronado Circle on Dec. 30.
• Terroristic threat of family or household was reported in the 400 block of Clearwater Paseo on Jan. 1.
• Family violence assault causing bodily injury was reported in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on Jan. 2.
Thefts
• An arrest was made for shoplifting less than $100, and failure to identify in the 1900 block of Sidney Baker on Dec. 30.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $2,500-$30,000 in the 200 block of Harper Rd. on Dec. 30.
• Shoplifting less than $100 was reported in the 500 block of Sidney Baker on Jan. 1.
• Shoplifting less than $100 was reported in the 100 block of Main St. on Jan. 2.
Warrants
• A warrant arrest was made in the 500 block of Short St. on Dec. 28.
• A warrant arrest was made at a disturbance in the 800 block of Moore St. on Dec. 30.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 900 block of Barnett St. on Dec. 30.
• A warrant arrest was made in the 3200 block of Legion Dr. N on Jan. 1.
• Two warrant arrests were made in the 1000 block of Main St. on Jan. 2.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a minor accident at 11:51 a.m. on Jan. 4.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating criminal trespass of a habitation in the 800 block of Loop 534 on Dec. 28.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 2300 block of Junction Hwy. on Dec. 28.
• Criminal trespass was reported in the 2200 block of Bandera Hwy. on Jan. 1.
• Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions was reported in the 1200 block of Sidney Baker on Jan. 2.
• Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions was reported in the 1800 block of Water St. E on Jan. 2.
• A missing person was reported in the 900 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 2.
• A disturbance was reported in the 2300 block of Junction Hwy. on Jan. 3.
• A disturbance was reported in the 900 block of Myrta St. N on Jan. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.