Members of the 198th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Soledad Arreola, 600 block of Travis St., Kerrville – Criminal mischief between $2,500-$30,000.
• Barrett Colin Baskin, 6700 block of Braden Cir., Kerrville – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Stephanie Michelle Beach, 100 block of Fawn Dale Ln., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
• Justin Andrew Dale, 1400 block of Big Meadow, Bandera – Assault of a pregnant person.
• Charles Alexandro Flores, 400 block of Clearwater Paseo Dr., Kerrville – Manufacture or delivery of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Trenton Lee Ford, 500 block of Westway, Kerrville – Manufacture or delivery of 1-400 gm. of a controlled substance, and tampering with physical evidence.
• Tammie Lynn Galloway-Gardner, 3900 block of Bandera Hwy., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
• Curtis Lee Grantham, 1500 block of Hidden Acres Rd., Kerrville – Two counts of assault on a family member.
• Sally Doreen Green, 900 block of Paschal Ave., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years old, second offense.
• Henry Jacob Lackey, 600 block of E Collins, Llano – Manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone.
• Beatrice Andrea Leon, 800 block of Ranchero Rd., Kerrville – Theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more convictions.
• Misty Dawn Manis, 600 block of Lois St., Kerrville – Impersonating a public servant.
• Jacob Brennan Martin, 200 block of Hamilton St., Kerrville – Three counts of credit card abuse of the elderly.
• Abraham Nyroko Nicolas II, 100 block of Pearl St., Kerrville – Assault on a family member to impede breathing, and publishing or threatening to publish intimate visual material.
• Lucia Oliva Jr., 2900 Legion Dr., Kerrville – Attempting to commit manufacture or delivery of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Jacob Micahel Overgard, 3200 block of Morning Creek, San Antonio – Continuous sexual abuse of a child less than 14.
• Jesse Fanklin Penton, 600 block of Goss St., Kerrville – Three counts of possession of child pornography.
• Donaciano Humberto Triana, 600 block of Leslie Dr., Kerrville – Harassment of a public servant, and assault on a public servant.
• Robert Lee Wilson, 400 block of Bridal Path, Kerrville – Two counts of manufacture or delivery of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, facilitation of the manufacture or delivery of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession or transport of a chemical with intent to manufacture a controlled substance.
