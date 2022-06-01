Members of the 216th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Homero Castro Jr., 18000 hundred block of Morrow St., Elgin, Texas – Evading arrest with a motor vehicle.
• Joshua Darrell Harvey, 3300 block of Legion Dr., Kerrville – Two counts of sexual assault of a child, and three counts of tampering with a witness.
• Caleb Weppler, 100 block of Ingram Loop, Ingram – Delivery of 1/4 oz.-5 lbs. of marijuana in a drug-free zone.
• Isaiah Labrent Wyatt II, 3500 block of Wildwood Dr., San Angelo - Evading arrest with a motor vehicle.
