• Zachary Lee Cowan, 3000 block of Medina Hwy., Kerrville – Resisting arrest. $500 fine, 179 days in jail and court costs of $325.
• Aurelio Luna Jr., 100 block of Trabajo Ln., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $500 fine, 180 days in jail, 12 months of probation and court costs of $478.
• Dorothy Elaine Martinez, Unknown – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, false report to a police officer, theft of property between $20-$500 by check, and two counts of bail jumping. $1,000 fine, 81 days in jail and court costs of $1,883.
• Judson Lee Ricks, 100 block of Old Pasture Rd., Kerrville – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $100 fine, deferred four months and court costs of $363.
• Shane Daniel Vaughn, 400 block of Junction Hwy., Kerrville – Accident involving more than $200 damage to a motor vehicle, and bail jumping. $750 fine, deferred 12 months and court costs of $768.
• Ruben James Zamora II, 100 block of Scofield Ave., Johnson City – Failure to identify with fugitive intent. $500 fine, 12 days in jail and court costs of $350.
