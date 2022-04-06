Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on March 28.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 400 block of East Ln. on March 30.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on March 31.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15 in the 700 block of Quinlan St. on March 31.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated third offense or more in the 1100 block of Junction Hwy. on March 31.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 400 block of Water St. on April 1.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1500 block of Junction Hwy. on April 1.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and driving with an open container of alcohol, in the 2200 block of Junction Hwy. on April 1.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 3500 block of Loop 534 on April 2.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 500 block of Junction Hwy. on April 3.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 3300 block of Memorial Blvd on April 3.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency, and KPD is investigating possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, in the 1400 block of Sidney Baker on March 31.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance, possession of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence to impair investigation, and driving while intoxicated third offense or more, in the 300 block of Cedar Mill Dr. on April 2.
• KPD closed a case of possession of less than 28 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 400 block of Timber Ridge Dr. on April 2.
Homicides
• An arrest was made for murder or non-negligent manslaughter, assault causing bodily injury of a family member, and terroristic threat of a household, in the 3300 block of Legion Dr. on April 2.
Assaults
• An arrest was made for interference with an emergency request for assistance, and family violence assault by contact, on March 28.
• An arrest was made for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and public intoxication, in the 1400 block of Cedar Dr. on March 29.
• KPD is investigating Class C misdemeanor assault, while responding to a major accident, in the 100 block of Bear Creek Rd. on April 2.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $750-$2,500 in the 400 block of Sidney Baker on March 28.
• Credit card abuse was reported in the 900 block of Sidney Baker on March 29.
• KPD is investigating fraudulent use of identifying documents, and swindling, in the 700 block of Wheless Ave. on March 29.
• KPD is investigating credit card abuse in the 400 block of Elm St. on March 29.
• KPD is investigating criminal trespass of real property, and theft of property between $750-$2,500 in the 300 block of Powell Ave. on March 30.
• KPD is investigating forgery to defraud another in the 700 block of Junction Hwy. on March 30.
• KPD is investigating unauthorized use of a motor vehicle reported at KPD on April 1.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting between $100-$750 in the 3800 block of Loop 534 on April 2.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $100-$750 reported at KPD on April 3.
Warrants
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 500 block of Robinson Ave. on March 28.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 1000 block of Nancy Beth Dr. on March 29.
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency in the 1300 block of Water St. on March 29.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 200 block of Travis St. on March 30.
• An arrest was made for a local warrant in the 1000 block of Paschal Ave. on April 1.
• An arrest was made for a felony warrant from another agency on a suspicious circumstances call in the 300 block of Water St. on April 1.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant at a traffic stop in the 700 block of Leland St. on April 2.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 700 block of Thompson Dr. on March 30.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 2000 block of Sidney Baker on March 31.
• KPD responded to a minor accident in the 2000 block of Sidney Baker on April 1.
• KPD responded to a minor accident in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on April 1.
• KPD responded to a major accident at 10:35 a.m. on April 2.
Other Offenses
• KPD responded to a juvenile problem in the 3200 block of Loop 534 on March 31.
• KPD filed a case of interfering with an emergency request for assistance in the 2600 block of Singing Wind Dr. on April 1.
• An arrest was made for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 3800 block of Loop 534 on April 1.
