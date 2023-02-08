Members of the 198th Judicial District Grand Jury met recently and returned indictments including the following:
• Michael Barbosa, 5500 block of Stonybrook Dr., San Antonio – Possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Kenneth Ray Blackburn, 300 block of Ross St., Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Nathaniel Steele Abbot Crozier, Homeless, Ingram – Assault on a family member with previous convictions.
• Jordan Michelle Free, 600 Meadowview Ln., Kerrville - Possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Jesse Jacob Garcia, 3800 block of San Dario Ave., Laredo, Texas - Evading arrest with a motor vehicle.
• Kenneth Lee Hanrahan, 300 block of La Casa, Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated third offense or more.
• Charles Frank Ottesen, General delivery, Kerrville – Three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Lester Odale Overstreet, 100 block of Denise Dr., Kerrville – Felony bail jumping.
• Oriana Celeste Rivera, 400 block of Guadalupe St., Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone.
• Jose Gerardo Rodriguez, 400 block of Peterson Dr., Kerrville – Two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
• Kristie Marie Smith, 400 block of Clearwater Paseo, Kerrville – Assault on a peace officer or judge.
• Sarah Ellen Stone, 1600 block of 1st St., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated with a child less than 15 years of age.
• Antwan Headerick Thomas, 300 block of Rice Rd., San Antonio – Evading arrest with a motor vehicle.
• Preslee Elise Velasquez-Newman, 300 block of Briarwood, Kerrville – Possession of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance.
• David Michael Willert, 100 block of Contour Dr., Kerrville – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance.
• Alex Mauricio Wynn, 3900 block of Perrin Central Blvd., San Antonio – Possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of 4-400 gm. of a controlled substance.
