• Rachael Peige Beker, 100 block of Potato Hill Dr., Kingsbury, Texas – Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $200 fine and court costs of $166.
• Brandon Michael Burgess, 100 block of Chole Way, Kerrville – Three counts of violation of probation. 105 days in jail and court costs of $195.
• Cody Burdette Chase, 2400 block of Junction Hwy., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $536.
• Avery Bryson Fielder, 300 block of Jefferson St., Kerrville - Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $200 fine and court costs of $116.
• Johnathan Allen Hillyer, 200 block of E Davis St., Kerrville – Resisting arrest, and failure to identify with fugitive intent. $2,000 fine, 35 days in jail and court costs of $750.
• Nadia Howell, P.O. Box, Ingram – Violation of probation. 271 days in jail.
• Chelsea Lynn Ordonez, 300 block of Coleman St., Kerrville – Criminal trespass. $500 fine, 85 days in jail and court costs of $300.
• Joseph Michael Valverde, 9800 block of Twinbear Circle, San Antonio – Violation of probation. 171 days in jail.
• Dustin Lee Walters, 100 block of Yucca View Dr. W., Weatherford, Texas – Two counts of driving with an invalid license with previous convictions. $500 fine, 162 days in jail and court costs of $766.
• Abigail Rose Watson, 300 block of Jefferson St., Kerrville – Evading arrest. $0 fine, 16 days in jail and court costs of $300.
• Mackenzie Rene Youngblood, 900 block of Axis Circle, Fredericksburg – Possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $1,000 fine, 3 days in jail and court costs of $310.
