• Laura Renee Allison, 10500 block of W Hacienda Dr., Odessa – Failure to identify with fugitive intent. $500 fine, 84 days in jail and court costs of $300.
• Shane Lee Britt, 2600 block of FM 2054, Tennessee Colony, Texas – Driving with an invalid license with previous convictions, and bail jumping. $500 fine, 3 days in jail and court costs of $718.
• Michele Franco Keller, 8200 block of Glen Lark, San Antonio – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $458.
• Guadalupe Lara, 1600 block of W 18th St., Sioux City, Iowa – Attempted possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana. $200 fine and court costs of $116.
• Artemiy I. Lugin, Homeless, Kerrville – Two counts of criminal trespass, two counts of assault causing bodily injury, and indecent exposure. $500 fine, 177 days in jail and court costs of $1,600.
• Aaron Ray McGrew, 300 block of La Casa Dr., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $478.
• Ambriel Starr McKerrow, 1700 block of Ranchero Rd., Kerrrville – Driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15, criminal mischief between $100-$750, and bail jumping. Fine waived by the court, 365 days in jail, 12 months of probation, 50 hours of community service and court costs waived by the court.
• Erin Patricia Mireles, 900 block of Bulwer Ave., Kerrville – Driving while intoxicated. $500 fine, 12 months of probation, 20 hours of community service and court costs of $478.
• Fausto Perez-Almanzan, 100 block of Gray Moss Ct., Ingram – Driving while intoxicated, and assault causing bodily injury. $2,000 fine, 2 days in jail and court costs of $868.
