Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 600 block of Elm St. on Oct. 24.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 26.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 2800 block of Memorial Blvd. on Oct. 26.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1100 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 27.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated with BAC greater than 0.15 in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 28.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 28.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 4700 block of Hwy. 27 on Oct. 29.
• An arrest was made for driving with an open container of alcohol, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two misdemeanor warrants from other agencies in Mile 508 of IH-10 on Oct. 30.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 2400 block of Memorial Blvd. on Oct. 30.
Drug Offenses
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in the 3200 block of Loop 534 on Oct. 26.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in Mile 500 of I-10 on Oct. 26.
• An arrest was made for possession of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance, and a misdemeanor warrant from another agency, in the 200 block of Sidney Baker S on Oct. 28.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in the 3200 block of Loop 534 on Oct. 28.
• KPD is investigating possession of 1-4 gm. of a controlled substance in the 600 block of Sheppard Rees Rd. on Oct. 29.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm of a controlled substance in the 3100 block of Loop 534 on Oct. 30.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating assault of a family member, and assault on a pregnant person, in the 1200 block of Water St. E on Oct. 24.
• An arrest was made for assault, intentional injury of a child/elderly/disabled, public intoxication, and possession of drug paraphernalia, in the 500 block of Hill Country Dr. on Oct. 25.
• An arrest was made for assault on a family member causing bodily injury in the 800 block of Hays St. on Oct. 26.
• An arrest was made for assault of an elderly or disabled person in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on Oct. 28.
• KPD is investigating assault causing bodily injury in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 28.
• Harassment was reported in the 800 block of Sidney Baker on Oct. 29.
• An arrest was made for assault on a family member causing bodily injury in the 600 block of Meadowview Ln. on Oct. 30.
Thefts
• KPD is investigating theft from a building, and theft of a firearm, in the 1000 block of Nancy Beth Dr. on Oct. 25.
• KPD is investigating shoplifting between $100-$750 in the 500 block of Main St. on Oct. 25.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $100-$750 in the 2100 block of Memorial Blvd. on Oct. 26.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $2,500-$30,000 in the 400 block of Sidney Baker S on Oct. 26.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $750-$2,500 in the 100 block of Plaza Dr. on Oct. 26.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $2,500-$30,000 in the 500 block of Jefferson St. on Oct. 27.
• KPD is investigating forgery of a financial instrument in the 1300 block of Bandera Hwy. on Oct. 28.
• KPD is investigating theft of services between $750-$2,500 in the 1300 block of Sidney Baker on Oct. 28.
Warrants
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency on a disturbance call in the 1100 block of E Main St. on Oct. 27.
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency in the 1800 block of Singing Wind Dr. on Oct. 28.
• An arrest was made for failure to identify with fugitive intent, and a misdemeanor warrant from another agency, in the 200 block of Thompson Dr. S on Oct. 29.
• An arrest was made on a local warrant in the 800 block of Main St. on Oct. 29.
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency during a traffic stop in the 700 block of Moore St. on Oct. 30.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a major accident on Oct. 25.
• KPD responded to a traffic accident in the 3100 block of Mulligan Way on Oct. 25.
• KPD responded to a major accident on Oct. 27.
• KPD responded to a major accident in the 300 block of Sidney Baker S on Oct. 29.
Other Offenses
• KPD is investigating criminal trespass on real property in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on Oct. 24.
• KPD responded to disorderly conduct in the 700 block of Main St. on Oct. 25.
• KPD is investigating evading arrest with a motor vehicle in the 300 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 26.
• KPD responded to an ambulance call in the 2800 block of Junction Hwy. on Oct. 26.
• KPD is investigating a missing person in the 300 block of Valley Dr. on Oct. 29.
• An arrest was made for violation of a protective order during a traffic stop in the 200 block of Holdsworth Dr. on Oct. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.