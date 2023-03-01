Alcohol Offenses
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated, and public intoxication, in the 1800 block of Hiawatha Dr. on Feb. 20.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 700 block of Water St. on Feb. 24.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 2400 block of Memorial Blvd. on Feb. 24.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1000 block of Sidney Baker S on Feb. 24.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 500 block of Main St. on Feb. 25.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 1400 block of Medina Hwy. on Feb. 25.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 4400 block of Hwy. 27 on Feb. 26.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on Feb. 26.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 1300 block of Sidney Baker on Feb. 26.
• An arrest was made for driving while intoxicated in the 800 block of Harper Rd. on Feb. 26.
• An arrest was made for public intoxication in the 300 block of Main St. on Feb. 26.
Drug Offenses
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 800 block of Webster Ave. on Feb. 20.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, tampering with evidence, and unlawfully carrying a weapon, in the 500 block of Sidney Baker on Feb. 20.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance in the 3100 block of Loop 534 on Feb. 21.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia, and a misdemeanor warrant from another agency, in the 2400 block of E Main St. on Feb. 21.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 1 gm. of a controlled substance, and possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, in the 100 block of Main St. on Feb. 22.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1300 block of E Main St. on Feb. 23.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 200 block of D St. on Feb. 24.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 800 block of Sidney Baker on Feb. 25.
• An arrest was made for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 4400 block of Hwy. 27 on Feb. 26.
• KPD is investigating possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana in the 900 block of Junction Hwy. on Feb. 26.
• An arrest was made for possession of less than 2 oz. of marijuana, and tampering with evidence, in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker on Feb. 26.
Assaults
• KPD is investigating assault causing bodily injury in the 800 block of Webster Ave. on Feb. 23.
• KPD is investigating assault causing bodily injury in the 3100 block of Loop 534 on Feb. 24.
• KPD is investigating assault by contact in the 500 block of Sidney Baker on Feb. 25.
• An arrest was made for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 2900 block of Maple St. on Feb. 25.
Thefts
• KPD closed a case of theft of less than $100 in the 3300 block of Memorial Blvd. on Feb. 22.
• KPD is investigating theft of property between $150,000-$300,000 in the 100 block of Terrace Ln. on Feb. 24.
• KPD is investigating forgery of a financial instrument between $100-$750 in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker on Feb. 24.
• KPD is investigating unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 600 block of Oak Valley Dr. on Feb. 25.
• KPD is investigating theft from a motor vehicle, and theft of a firearm, in the 2600 block of Memorial Blvd. on Feb. 25.
• KPD is investigating theft of property less than $100 in the 1200 block of Junction Hwy. on Feb. 26.
Warrants
• An arrest was made on a felony warrant from another agency in the 1000 block of Elm Ridge Rd. on Feb. 23.
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency in the 1000 block of Water St. on Feb. 24.
• An arrest was made on a misdemeanor warrant from another agency in the 200 block of Thompson Ave. on Feb. 26.
Accidents
• KPD responded to a minor accident in the 700 block of Junction Hwy. on Feb. 21.
Other Offenses
• KPD assisted another agency in the 200 block of Hoofbeat Trl. on Feb. 20.
• KPD assisted another agency in the 100 block of Southway Dr. on Feb. 20.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 600 block of Lucille St. on Feb. 21.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license in the 1000 block of Main St. on Feb. 23.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief between $100-$750 in the 1900 block of Singing Wind on Feb. 20.
• KPD is investigating criminal mischief less than $100 in the 1700 block of Junction Hwy. on Feb. 24.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 2400 block of Fredericksburg Rd. on Feb. 25.
• KPD is investigating driving with an invalid license with previous convictions in the 2100 block of Main St. E on Feb. 25.
